Armed suspects steal Dodge Charger from Washington Township driveway: police

The Brief Washington Township Police are investigating a stolen red 2019 Dodge Charger taken from Doe Court early Saturday, March 14. Two masked suspects, one armed, pushed the car to a nearby school before fleeing toward Philadelphia. Police urge anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Franchi and remind owners of high-performance cars to take extra precautions.



Police are asking for the public’s help after a red 2019 Dodge Charger Daytona was stolen from a driveway on Doe Court around 3:17 a.m. Saturday, March 14, according to the Washington Township Police Department.

Masked suspects armed and caught on video

What we know:

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Police say two masked suspects wearing gloves and sweatshirts were caught on video during the theft.

One suspect stood guard with what appeared to be a Glock handgun with an extended magazine while the other smashed the rear passenger window to get into the car.

What they're saying:

"High-performance vehicles like this are often targeted. If possible, park in a garage, utilize steering wheel locks, and remove key fobs from entryways," said police in the press release.

Police say after breaking the window, the suspects pushed the car across the street to Hurffville Elementary School, where another stolen Dodge and an Acura were waiting.

The group then started the Charger and left the area.

Police say glass from the smashed window was found in the driveway.

Timeline and investigation details

The stolen Charger was seen at 3:22 a.m. passing through the Five Points intersection, tracked by license plate readers and followed by another stolen vehicle. By 3:29 a.m., the car crossed the Walt Whitman Bridge into Philadelphia, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Matt Franchi at 856-589-0330 ext. 1143. Police also ask residents to call 9-1-1 immediately if they see suspicious activity or people checking vehicles in their neighborhood.