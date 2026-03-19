Philadelphia carjacking ring: 5 men guilty in violent spree across four counties

The Brief Five Philadelphia men were found guilty Thursday, March 19, of running a violent carjacking ring from 2021 to 2022. The group committed more than 60 carjackings, including shootings and two murders, across Philadelphia and nearby counties. The men face possible life sentences, with sentencing to be scheduled later.



Five men from Philadelphia were convicted Thursday, March 19, of running a violent carjacking ring that targeted high-end vehicles across Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks and Montgomery counties between 2021 and 2022.

Federal courtroom packed as verdicts delivered

What we know:

The five men—Mikal McCracken, Amin Muse, Aleem Abdul-Hakim, Dean Fosque and Kavon Coleman—were found guilty on all counts, according to U.S. Attorney David Metcalf.

The crimes included more than 60 carjackings, 28 of which were charged, and involved shootings, assaults and two murders.

The carjackings often happened at gunpoint, with victims sometimes shot or assaulted.

The group stole not only vehicles but also personal identification, credit cards and money, according to court documents. Some stolen cars were shipped overseas for profit.

The federal courtroom was so crowded for the verdict that an overflow room was needed to stream the proceedings.

Witness testimony, cell phone data, GPS records and ballistic evidence were key in the case, according to court documents.

The backstory:

The carjacking ring operated from October 2021 to October 2022, with members sometimes carrying out multiple carjackings in one night.

Many crimes took place in Southwest and Northeast Philadelphia, as well as suburbs like Yeadon, Millbourne, Lower Southampton and King of Prussia.

The group used firearms and sometimes shot at or injured victims.

In several cases, they used stolen identification to commit fraud. The conspiracy included about 60 carjackings, with 29 charged in court, including the murders of George Briscella and a potential witness.

Briscella, a grandfather and military veteran, was shot and killed outside his mother's home.

The group later killed a locksmith who they feared would testify against them, according to Metcalf.

The defendants and their roles

Mikal McCracken, 24, was convicted of carjacking resulting in death, conspiracy to murder a witness and 20 additional armed carjackings, including five shootings.

Amin Muse, 24, was convicted of carjacking resulting in death, conspiracy to murder a witness and eight other armed carjackings.

Aleem Abdul-Hakim, 23, was convicted of carjacking resulting in death and five other armed carjackings.

Dean Fosque, 28, was convicted of nine armed carjackings, including three shootings.

Kavon Coleman, 23, was convicted of four armed carjackings, including one shooting.

The carjackers sometimes operated in groups of two to four and used violence to intimidate victims.

Several stolen cars were found in shipping containers bound for other countries.

A defense attorney for Fosque said, "Telephone and cell phone stuff really hurt us in this case. We feel for the victims but, you know, sad for the defendants too. They’re all young guys."

Law enforcement reaction and next steps

What they're saying:

"Mikal McCracken, Amin Muse, Aleem Abdul-Hakim, Dean Fosque and Kavon Coleman have all been found guilty of participating in a coalition of terror and violence that resulted in over 60 carjackings, 28 of which we charged," said Metcalf.

"People didn’t just lose their vehicles, they lost their physical and mental well-being and, in some cases, their lives. These men killed George Briscella, they then killed Aie Bashay who was one of their co-conspirators who was set to testify against them," said Metcalf.

Tony Briscella, the son of George Briscella, sent FOX 29 the following statement:

"Our dad, was senselessly killed in the carjacking. With all defendants now found guilty on every count, we have justice at last, and we hope it prevents more Philadelphia families from suffering this tragedy—we’re deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers, federal prosecutors, and everyone who made this possible."

"This is another fine example of what happens in the city when you commit violent crime. Ultimately, you will be held accountable," said Wayne Jacobs, special agent in charge of FBI Philadelphia.

"These convictions should send a clear message: those who commit brazen, violent crimes targeting our community will be identified, pursued, and held accountable," said Jacobs.

What's next:

The five men are scheduled to be sentenced at a later date and face possible life sentences, according to Metcalf.

Two other co-defendants, Amadou Moussa and Davon Squire, will be tried separately.

What we don't know:

The exact sentencing dates for the five men have not been announced.

Details about the trials of the two other co-defendants remain pending.