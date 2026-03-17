Viewing held in Downingtown for fallen PA State Police Corporal Timothy O’Connor

The Brief The viewing for Corporal Timothy O’Connor was held Tuesday evening at St. Joseph’s Church in Downingtown. A private funeral and burial are scheduled for Wednesday. The funeral service will be livestreamed for the public.



The community gathered Tuesday evening at St. Joseph’s Church in Downingtown to honor Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Timothy O’Connor, who was killed during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Community gathers to honor Corporal O’Connor

What we know:

The loss of Timothy O'Connor brought out both those who knew him and those who never met him.

They are all saddened by the deadly shooting of a young man who dedicated his life to protecting others. He was shot to death during a traffic stop on March 8 in West Caln Township.

He was 40 years old and leaves behind a wife named Casey and a young daughter.

The viewing drew people from across the area, including fellow law enforcement, community members and supporters who wanted to pay their respects.

What they're saying:

"Something has to change. Something has to stop this. It is terrible," said Janice Liberato. She is the founder of the non-profit DelCo PA Has Your Six, Incorporated, which means they have the backs of law enforcement in Delaware County and all around.

Liberato started the non-profit in honor of her late father, Raymond Plotts.

"He was a chief of Nether Providence for 25 years," she said. She and two other members came out to support Corporal O’Connor’s immediate family and those who shared his love of serving and protecting.

"Just a terrible tragedy. I feel very sorry for his wife and child and all his sisters and brothers in blue," said Liberato.

Chris O’Donnell and his wife Julie walked by the viewing.

"In today's world, too many people do not understand the value of law enforcement. They put their lives on the line every day," he said.

They noticed the American flag erected high, flashing lights and mounted patrol on guard outside the viewing. They live in the area and say they raised their daughter in this same parish. They walk here every night but say seeing tonight sadly hits home.

"Our next-door neighbor is a trooper and worked for this gentleman that passed away and it hit him hard and it hit everybody hard," said Chris O’Donnell.

"You wake up, you see your family, have your breakfast, give one another a hug and a kiss goodbye and have a great day. You go about your routine business and to think something like this can happen within seconds and alter the entire rest of your life just breaks my heart," said Julie O’Donnell.

The service was marked by a visible police presence, including mounted patrols and an American flag displayed outside the church.

Funeral and burial plans

The funeral and burial for Corporal O’Connor will be private on Wednesday, but the service will be live-streamed for the public.

Commonwealth Media Services will provide a livestream of Wednesday’s funeral service at https://pacast.com/live/psp.

The service will also be available on PSP’s Facebook page.

This allows those who cannot attend in person to pay their respects and support the family.

The community’s response highlights the impact Corporal O’Connor had on those around him and the risks faced by law enforcement officers.

The backstory:

Corporal O’Connor was killed during a traffic stop on March 8 in West Caln Township.

He was 40 years old and leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

The loss has resonated throughout the law enforcement community and beyond.