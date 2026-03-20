Suspect in Darby crossing guard attack arrested in South Carolina

The Brief Rashiem Russell, 29, was arrested in South Carolina after being accused of punching a female crossing guard on Monday. Investigators say Russell fled the state immediately after the assault. Supervisory Deputy of the U.S. Marshals Robert Clark called the incident a "cowardly act of violence."



A West Philadelphia man is accused of fleeing to South Carolina after investigators say he attacked a school crossing guard in Darby.

Rashiem Russell, 29, was charged with aggravated assault and related crimes for the assault that unfolded during dismissal Monday.

What we know:

Investigators say Russell boarded a bus almost immediately after the assault on Monday and fled the state to South Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals, acting on information gathered from the Darby Borough Police Department, apprehended Russell on Friday.

Rashiem Russell, 29, was arrested in South Carolina after being accused of punching a female crossing guard on Monday.

Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark called the alleged assault a "cowardly act of violence that needed to be dealt with immediately."

The backstory:

The brazen attack was of the crossing guard unfolded in front of children and was captured on surveillance video.

Footage shows the suspect aggressively approaching the female crossing guard, who immediately begins to walk away.

The suspect continues to get into the woman's face and eventually slugs her before running away.

The crossing guard, who has not been identified, suffered a concussion and has since resigned from the job.