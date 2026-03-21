1-year-old found in stolen car in West Philadelphia

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The Brief A 1-year-old was inside a car when it was stolen in West Philadelphia Saturday morning. The toddler was not injured. Police are investigating the theft.



A 1-year-old child was found inside a stolen car in West Philadelphia Saturday morning, according to police.

What we know:

It happened shortly before noon Saturday, when a running car was stolen around the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the toddler was in the car when the thief drove off.

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Officers found the car and the child just several blocks away on North Brooklyn Street. Paramedics determined that the child was not injured.

What we don't know:

The PPD said it's still investigating the theft and abduction, and did not release any information about a potential suspect.