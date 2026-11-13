Armed man shot by police during Southwest Philadelphia traffic stop dies

The Brief An armed man who was shot by police in Philadelphia during a traffic stop has died. The deadly encounter happened near the intersection of Eastwick and Lindbergh avenues. No officers were injured, and the man has not been identified by police.



A man who was shot by police in Philadelphia after he allegedly pulled a gun on officers during a traffic stop has died.

What we know:

Police say two officers in full uniform and a marked patrol car pulled over an adult man driving a white Chevy Malibu near the intersection of Eastwick Avenue and Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia just before 7:30 a.m.. Officers say the man was acting "very erratic" during the stop.

When officers asked the man to get out of the vehicle, police say a physical altercation began. Police say the officers tried multiple times to use a Taser on the man, but it did not have an effect.

According to police, at some point during the fight, the man was able to get to his vehicle and pull out a firearm with an extended magazine. Police say one of the officers then fired his weapon, hitting the man. Police say the man was taken to the hospital for surgery and was pronounced dead on Thursday.

What they're saying:

John McGonigal, who witnessed the events, said, "I saw what seemed to be an altercation and the shots were fired. I saw what seemed to be somebody trying to get away, and then I saw the sparks from the gun."

Theresa Mongeluzo, who lives nearby, said, "I heard pop pop pop pop four times…I thought it was a car backfiring but then in the back of my mind I knew it was gunshots and there was a space in between it wasn’t like four consecutive shots, I think they were spaced."

What we don't know:

The Philadelphia Police Department has not identified the man killed in the altercation.

The officers involved in the shooting have also not been identified.