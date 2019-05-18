Arnold Schwarzenegger blindsided, dropkicked in the back during sporting event in South Africa

Arnold Schwarzenegger appears to have avoided serious injury after the 71-year-old former Governor of California was blindsided and dropkicked in the back while at an event in South Africa Saturday.

The "Terminator" actor is in Sandton, South Africa, for a sporting event called the Arnold Classic Africa, per The Sandton Chronicle.

In a video of the incident which emerged online, Schwarzenegger can be seen watching and videoing a jump-rope competition at the event at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

At one point, just as he appears to hand someone the cell phone he was using to take video, a man appears behind him, jumps and kicks him in the back, sending sprawling to the ground. The man was promptly detained by security and dragged away.

