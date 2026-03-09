FBI searches Langhorne storage unit after Bucks County teens charged in NYC terror plot

The Brief The FBI is searching a Langhorne storage unit for evidence tied to two Bucks County teenagers accused of terrorism. Prosecutors say the teens tried to set off explosives during a protest outside the New York City mayor’s mansion, allegedly inspired by ISIS. Both teens are in federal custody and face charges for attempting to support ISIS and using a weapon of mass destruction.



The FBI is searching a storage facility in Langhorne as part of an investigation into two Bucks County teenagers now facing federal terrorism charges after an alleged attempted bombing at a protest outside the New York City mayor’s mansion.

What we know:

Federal investigators are looking for more evidence at a Public Storage facility in Middletown Township, according to FOX 29’s Joann Pileggi.

The search is connected to two young men from Bucks County who are charged with attempting to support ISIS and using a weapon of mass destruction, among other offenses.

Jessica Tisch, NYPD commissioner, said, "And as alleged, both defendants have admitted they acted on Saturday because of ISIS."

Prosecutors say the teens tried to detonate homemade explosives during a weekend protest outside New York Mayor Zohran Mamdhani’s residence. Police say neither device detonated.

The suspects and the alleged plot

The teenagers are identified as 18-year-old Emir Balat, a Neshaminy High School student whose parents are from Turkey, and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, a recent Council Rock High School graduate whose parents are from Afghanistan.

Both are accused of attempting to carry out the attack during a counterprotest.

Rebecca Weiner said, "It’s important to know that if these IED function the way they were supposed to and allegedly the way they wanted them to it could’ve caused death destruction and extensive danger."

The FBI said neither teen was on any terror watchlist or had any previous arrests.

Neighbors in their communities are questioning how the teenagers became radicalized. Weiner said, "It’s a trend we’re saying among ISIS inspired adherence. They are younger and younger individuals, radicalizing and mobilizing to violence."

Federal custody and ongoing investigation

What's next:

Both teenagers are being held in federal custody.

The FBI has not commented on whether any additional evidence was found at the Langhorne storage facility.

Balat told investigators that he intended to carry out an attack similar to the one that killed three people at the Boston Marathon, according to FOX 29’s Joann Pileggi.

FOX 29 will continue to follow this story as new details emerge about the alleged terror plot in New York City.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what, if any, additional evidence was recovered from the storage facility in Langhorne.

Authorities have not provided further information on how the teenagers became radicalized or whether others may have been involved.