Philadelphia Eagles reportedly set to part ways with key players

Several key Philadelphia Eagles players are expected to depart next season, including edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Nakobe Dean, safety Reed Blankenship and wide receiver Jahan Dotson, according to reports.

Phillips and the Carolina Panthers have agreed to a $120 million, four-year deal, with $80 million guaranteed, according to a source who spoke with the Associated Press.

In agreeing to this deal, Phillips will be one of the highest-paid players in his position in the league.

A number of NFL Network insiders, including Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, additionally reported on Monday that Dean agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, with $20 million guaranteed.

ESPN also reported that Blankenship will sign a three-year, $24.75 million deal with the Houston Texans on Monday.

Dotson and the Atlanta Falcons have agreed on a two-year contract, per the AP.

Contract extensions and restructures

The Associated Press reported over the weekend that the Eagles and defensive tackle Jordan Davis agreed to a three-year, $78 million contract extension. Per the report, Davis was a first-round pick in 2022, and helped the team "dominate the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 to cap the 2024 season."

Zach Berman of The Athletic reported Monday that cornerback Michael Carter II signed a renegotiated deal with the Eagles.