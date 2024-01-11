Arrest made in 2022 Kensington mass shooting, second suspect identified: officials

article

Two people are in custody in connection to a 2022 mass shooting that erupted in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, officials said Thursday.

Michael Smith-Davis, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder and other offenses related to the Nov. 5 2022, shooting on the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue that injured nine people between the ages of 23-49.

The victims, who range in age from 23-49, were rushed to Temple University Hospital where five were listed in stable condition and four were deemed critical.

Investigators collected 40 pieces of ballistic evidence at the crime scene, and originally thought the gunfire may have been a retaliatory shooting.

Officials said Thursday an arrest warrant was issued for the second suspect, who is in custody on an unrelated charge. Police are not releasing that person’s name, since that person is a juvenile and has not officially been charged in the November 2022 shooting.

