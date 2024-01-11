Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
5
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM EST until SAT 5:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Arrest made in 2022 Kensington mass shooting, second suspect identified: officials

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated January 12, 2024 6:00AM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The crime scene at 800 Allegheny Avenue in November 2022, after nine people were shot.

KENSINGTON - Two people are in custody in connection to a 2022 mass shooting that erupted in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, officials said Thursday.

Michael Smith-Davis, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder and other offenses related to the Nov. 5 2022, shooting on the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue that injured nine people between the ages of 23-49.

The victims, who range in age from 23-49, were rushed to Temple University Hospital where five were listed in stable condition and four were deemed critical.

Related

Kensington shooting: 9 shot, 4 critical, after 40 shots fired into crowd; multiple suspects sought
article

Kensington shooting: 9 shot, 4 critical, after 40 shots fired into crowd; multiple suspects sought

At least nine people were struck by gunfire in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Saturday night when police say armed individuals got out of a vehicle and began firing into a crowd.

Investigators collected 40 pieces of ballistic evidence at the crime scene, and originally thought the gunfire may have been a retaliatory shooting.

Officials said Thursday an arrest warrant was issued for the second suspect, who is in custody on an unrelated charge. Police are not releasing that person’s name, since that person is a juvenile and has not officially been charged in the November 2022 shooting.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.