Arson suspect sought in West Philadelphia house fire

Police are searching for the person responsible for setting a West Philadelphia home on fire overnight.

Two men, ages 33 and 37, were on the second floor of a home on the 1300 block of North 56th Street when police say lighter fluid was thrown into the first floor of the house and set on fire.

The fire marshall has declared the fire an act of arson.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The home sustained minor damage, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.