Artist unveils vision for Harriet Tubman statue outside City Hall

Leaders in Philadelphia on Monday introduced an artist whose design of a forthcoming Harriet Tubman statue was selected to be erected outside City Hall.

Alvin Pettit's design called "A Higher Power: Call of a Freedom Fighter" was selected from a number of entries submitted by artists from around the country.

"I'm beyond words," Pettit said. "I was really emotionally invested in this project from the beginning, I just had a vision."

The rendering of the statue that will eventually stand 14-feet tall near the northeast entrance of City Hall shows Tubman kneeled in prayer with a rifle across her back.

"Even though she's fully locked and loaded, she's calling for something greater than her military arsenal to get her through her life and her struggles, and that's why I call it A Higher Power," Pettit explained.

A traveling statue of Tubman temporarily stood outside City Hall last winter, and was enjoyed by many. That motivated Mayor Jim Kenney to want to find a permanent statue of the transcendent abolitionist.

"With this statue we are hoping that this statue will motivate individuals to fight for equality and to help improve the quality of life in Philadelphia," said Evelyn Green, a descendant of Tubman.

The statue is expected to take a year to complete and Pettit said he'll begin carving after finishing up paperwork with the city.