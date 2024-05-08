Olney High School teacher, Ondria Glaze, killed in murder-suicide in Philadelphia: police

article

Two people were found shot dead Monday afternoon after police say a murder-suicide occurred in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

On May 6, officers were called to a home on the 1300 block of South 30th Street just after 1:14 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and located two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 36-year-old victim identified as Ondria Glaze, sustained a single gunshot wound to the right cheek.

The second victim was identified as 42-year-old Richard Harper, who was found with a single gunshot wound to his head that police believe was self-inflicted.

A firearm was recovered next to Harper's body.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Olney High School announced the death of Ondria Glaze, a beloved teacher, school leader and Special Education Compliance Monitor in an Instagram post.

In memory of Ms. Glaze, Olney High School has started a GoFundMe, creating the "Ondria Glaze Olney Love Scholarship."

The funds raised from the GoFundMe, will go into a trust that will then be used to award a scholarship to a graduating senior each year, "helping them pursue their dreams and continue the positive impact that Ms. Glaze had on all of us," the fundraiser description read.

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry T. Jordan, issued the following statement Wednesday: "I am deeply saddened by the murder of Ondria Glaze, a special education teacher and SPECM (Special Education Compliance Monitor) at Olney High School. On behalf of all of our members, we mourn for Ms. Glaze, for her family, for the Olney High School community, and for all who knew and loved her. There are no words that could possibly capture this level of loss, and our deep condolences are insufficient. Ms. Glaze was described by one of her colleagues as 'extraordinary.' Ms. Glaze had incredibly strong relationships with students and staff. She was an active union member from its inception at Olney High School before its return to the District, and Ms. Glaze always advocated for her students and colleagues. Ms. Glaze was 'the brightest light' according to a colleague, who described Ms. Glaze by saying, 'She made everyone feel like she was their favorite person in the world.' This is an incredibly tragic loss for the entire Olney High School community and for all of Ms. Glaze's loved ones. The devastation wrought by gun violence is heartbreaking, and during this unbearable time of grief, I pray for comfort and healing for all who are impacted by Ms. Glaze's death."

A vigil to further honor Ms. Glaze is set for Monday, May 13 at Olney High School.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.