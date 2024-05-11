Woman, 32, shot and killed inside Logan deli, police say

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a motive in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old woman inside a Logan delicatessen.

The gunfire broke out Saturday, about 4:45 in the afternoon, on the 4800 block of North Broad Street, officials said.

The 32-year-old woman was inside the deli when someone took aim and fired, hitting her in the back.

Medics rushed her to Einstein Medical Center where she died.

Police secured the deli as they opened an investigation. Officials say no motive has been determined as they search for the shooter and a weapon.

