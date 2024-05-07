2 dead in murder-suicide at apartment complex in Clayton, police say; Victim's son speaks out

Two people are dead after police sources confirm a murder-suicide occurred at an apartment complex in Clayton Tuesday night.

Sources say an incident occurred at an apartment complex on the 300 block of North Broad Street in Clayton, New Jersey.

SKYFOX was over the scene, which showed several emotional people and multiple law enforcement units from different jurisdictions gathered near the apartment where the incident reportedly occurred.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The victim is said to be a woman in her 40s.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley spoke with the victim’s 20-year-old son, Damien Green, and the victim’s mother.

Both the victim’s mom and son say she had been fighting Lymphoma and beat the cancer after a 10-year struggle and, unfortunately, she was just recently diagnosed with Lupus.

Witnesses say the victim’s partner shot her twice and then shot at the witnesses as they were running to get into a car right before the suspect shot himself.

Gloucester police sources confirm this is considered a murder-suicide.

This is an ongoing investigation.