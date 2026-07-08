Assault charge withdrawn against former Philadelphia radio host Mike Missanelli

The Brief Charges against former Philadelphia sports radio host Mike Missanelli have been withdrawn. Missanelli was charged with assault in April after a confrontation between him and his fiancé. Simple Assault and Harassment charges against Missanelli were withdrawn.



Assault charges against former Philadelphia sports radio host Mike Missanelli have been withdrawn, according to prosecutors.

The backstory:

Missanelli was initially charged in April following a dispute with his fiancé at a home in Wynnewood that allegedly turned physical.

According to arrest records, Missanelli told police he and his fiancé got into a "scuffle," during which she allegedly hit him in the chest.

His fiancé claimed she and Missanelli were arguing about their engagement when he allegedly slapped her in the face. Officers noted that she had a cut on her forehead and her ear was swollen.

What we know:

Prosecutors on Wednesday announced that two charges against Missanelli – Simple Assault and Harassment – had been withdrawn.

"In this case, additional information led to the determination that the appropriate thing was to withdraw the charges," a spokesperson for the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office told FOX 29 News.