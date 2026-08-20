Luxury cars stolen during gunpoint robbery at Philadelphia parking garage

The Brief Two luxury cars were stolen at gunpoint from an Old City parking garage on Race Street, according to Philadelphia police. The robbery happened around 4:23 a.m. Thursday and a parking attendant was injured by broken glass. Police say the suspects have not been caught and the stolen Lamborghini and Porsche are still missing.



Two high-end vehicles were stolen at gunpoint from an Old City parking garage on Race Street near 3rd Street, according to Philadelphia police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 300 block of Race Street at approximately 4:23 a.m. Thursday after a reported robbery at the parking facility.

Police say two masked men dressed in all black and wearing gloves approached a parking booth inside the garage, while a third person waited in a dark-colored vehicle outside. The suspects reportedly used a window punch to crack the booth window before kicking it in. After the employee opened the booth door, a suspect pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at him.

The suspects forced the employee into a back bathroom and took two sets of keys from a keyboard inside the booth, police said. They then left the lot with an orange or yellow Lamborghini, a dark gray Porsche, and the third vehicle.

The employee suffered cuts to his left leg from broken glass and was transported to Pennsylvania Hospital, where he was treated, police said. Police confirm the employee is recovering physically.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the early-morning luxury car heist.

It shows two individuals at the parking booth inside the Old City Parking garage on Race Street. Moments later, you can see a parked vehicle leave, followed by a Porsche, then a Lamborghini.

Police say a third individual involved in the robbery stayed in that parked vehicle that is seen leaving the garage first.

What they're saying:

Diallo Amadou, who has worked in the garage for nine years, says this was a first. He spoke with his coworker after the crime.

"He didn’t want any trouble, he just opened the door," says Amadou. "He told me they put him in the bathroom, they locked him in the bathroom, they didn’t ask him for the keys they just go over there and got the keys and took both cars and left."

The garage has many longtime customers like Oscar Ponce, who says the Lamborghini was always parked next to him.

"I think the neighborhood is pretty safe, this is just very unique," he says.

Amadou hopes the car owners are reunited with their vehicles. In the meantime, he is not letting the crime scare him from coming to a job he loves.

"I come in here, I leave, I’m working 7 to 4 and you know, I’m not scared, I’m not scared," he says.

What's next:

The investigation into the robbery remains active and ongoing, according to Philadelphia police. Officers are looking for the three people involved and the stolen vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

What we don't know:

Police have not provided descriptions of the suspects beyond their clothing, and there have been no updates on the recovery of the stolen vehicles. The exact method of entry by the suspects and what led them to target this garage remain unclear.