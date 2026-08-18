Accused ringleader of Penn State frat cocaine ring surrenders, denied bail

The Brief Agostino Abbatiello, the alleged ringleader of a cocaine-trafficking ring involving Penn State University students, surrendered Tuesday morning. Fourteen people were charged Monday, including fraternities Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi allegedly used to cut and package cocaine. Abbatiello, Thomas Robinson, and others face felony charges; preliminary hearings are the next step in court.



Agostino Abbatiello, the accused ringleader of a cocaine-trafficking ring involving Penn State University students and two fraternities, surrendered Tuesday morning and was arraigned on multiple felony charges, according to Attorney General Dave Sunday.

The Office of Attorney General announced that Abbatiello failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment Monday morning, but he later turned himself in and had bail denied.

What we know:

The Attorney General's Office on Monday charged 14 individuals in connection with the alleged cocaine ring. Thirteen of those charged were Penn State University students at or around the time the alleged conduct took place in 2023 and 2024, according to investigators.

Investigators say Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson were the main suppliers for the group, regularly traveling to Philadelphia and New York to obtain large amounts of cocaine. The drugs were allegedly cut and packaged at the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses, then distributed mainly to Penn State students.

The attorney general’s investigation alleges that Abbatiello, Robinson, along with Mohammed Hurabi and Lars Zeepvat, coordinated the operation and face charges. A fifth person, Robert Zanolla, is charged with felony conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and related misdemeanors.

Eight other student-aged defendants face misdemeanor possession and paraphernalia charges: Liam Smith, Michael Brogno, Kaden Howe, Connor Hurleigh, Seth Beardsley, Kyle Ridpath, Daniel Price and Charles Wiseman.

A parent faces charges

One defendant’s father charged with tampering and obstructing investigation

Paul Robinson, identified as Thomas Robinson’s father, is charged with felony tampering and hindering apprehension for allegedly attempting to conceal evidence, including a safe containing drugs and cash, and for obstructing the investigation, according to the Office of Attorney General.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Dave Sunday called the crime "very serious charges."

"We are pleased to report that the most significant members of this cocaine-trafficking organization are accounted for," he said.

What's next:

Preliminary hearings are upcoming in court.

The Office of Attorney General said preliminary hearings for the defendants will be the next step in the legal process.