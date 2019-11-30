Authorities: Plane crashes in South Dakota; 9 dead

article

Authorities say nine people have been killed after a plane crashed in South Dakota.

Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board tells The Associated Press that the Pilatus PC-12 had 12 people on board when it crashed at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles (225.3 kilometers) west of Sioux Falls.

Knudson says nine people were killed in the crash and three were injured. The plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Media reports say Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time of the plane crash.

Knudson says the NTSB will investigate the crash, but inclement weather in the area is making travel to the site difficult.

No further information was immediately available.