Baby boom happening among nurses at Einstein Medical Center

A baby boom is happening at Einstein Medical Center in East Norriton. More than a dozen nurses recently gave birth and three more are expecting.

"We had 15 nurses have babies," Director Melissa Hewitt told FOX 29. "I have been here for five years and I have never seen anything like it."

All of the nurses who welcomed newborns all work on the same floor and specialize in labor delivery and newborn care.

"It's exciting to go through something so huge like a milestone in your life with people you are friends with," April Wine explained.

They say their specialty alone has made them a close-knit group

"The highs are very high in our specialty and the lows are very low and we have been through that together," Abby Deardorff said.

In fact, most were involved in each other's deliveries