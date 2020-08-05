'Back the Blue' mural in Tampa vandalized by 2 separate people, city says

Tampa police are looking for the people who defaced a mural painted on the roadway in front of the Tampa Police Department's downtown headquarters.

The "Back the Blue" mural was painted over the weekend, but by Wednesday morning, the mural was splattered with red paint and tar.

Officials said it appears to have happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Cameras caught a subject, wearing all black clothing and a black mask, getting out of the hatchback of a black vehicle. The subject poured what officials believe is tar on parts of the mural.

The vehicle was seen on camera circling the area of TPD headquarters beforehand.

Later, just after midnight, a second subject spray-painted an obscenity and "BLM" in red on a mesh, roll-up utility door on the north side of TPD's building. The person also poured red paint on the mural.

Advertisement

Police said they are investigating the two most recent acts of vandalism, however, the original mural was not properly permitted, so it is unclear whether the mural will be repainted.

Officers were initially blocking any efforts to restore it Wednesday afternoon.

"The Tampa Police Department expects everyone to express themselves in a lawful manner. Murals painted in the city roadway need to be approved. We will continue to work with any group to make sure their First Amendment rights are heard," said Chief Brian Dugan.

PREVIOUS: 'Back the Blue' mural painted outside Tampa police headquarters

Keith Campbell, who helped organize the mural painting, told FOX 13 earlier this week they got verbal approval from Mayor Jane Castor’s office, but the mayor’s spokesperson says the city was working through the formal process, and it wasn’t completed.

Earlier this week, FOX reached out to Castor’s office regarding the permit and the former police chief sent us a statement that reads, “Any tribute to honor their service is welcome. It’s unfortunate they didn’t see the permitting process through so that our community could participate in showing their appreciation for the brave men and women that service our residents every day."

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with any information who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips mobile app.