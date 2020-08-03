'Back the Blue' mural painted outside Tampa police headquarters

article

A new mural in downtown Tampa is drawing praise and criticism. Organizers say they want to show their support for law enforcement, but they may have been a little over-eager because they painted it before officially getting a permit.

The group of 40 people came together Saturday night to paint the ‘Back the Blue’ outside the Tampa Police Department headquarters downtown to improve police morale.

The two groups heading the project were Back the Blue Florida and Community Patriots of Tampa. An aerial view of the mural shows the words were written in white, light blue, and dark blue colors. A blue heart and U.S. flag were also incorporated.

As word spread on social media about the mural, some shared their support for the mural across the country.

But others spoke out against the mural, one woman saying it was a slap in the face to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kelli Campbell, who helped organize the mural painting, says it was all about showing support for law enforcement.

“We want to make sure that they know just because we aren’t the loudest, doesn’t mean we aren’t there and in numbers. There’s a huge force. Our Back the Blue Florida group has 5,000 members in it, and that’s just a piece of the puzzle, of course.”

Though completed Saturday night, the permit to paint the mural wasn’t approved by the city.

Campbell says they got a verbal approval from Mayor Jane Castor’s office, but the mayor’s spokesperson says the city was working through the formal process, and it wasn’t completed.

FOX reached out to Castor’s office regarding the permit and the former police chief sent us a statement that reads, “Any tribute to honor their service is welcome. It’s unfortunate they didn’t see the permitting process through so that our community could participate in showing their appreciation for the brave men and women that service our residents every day.”