12 people shot at Louisiana nightclub

Twelve people were shot overnight at a nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police said.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, it happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar and Lounge on Bennington Avenue near College Drive.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., a spokesperson for BRPD, said the victims were all inside the club when they were shot. Some were taken to the hospital by ambulance; others went by private vehicle.

All victims are listed in stable condition, McKneely said. Police haven’t arrested a shooter and the motive is still under investigation.

The shooting comes after another mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded at a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday night. Police there said the gunman, an Asian male, has not been arrested.

Authorities are also trying to determine if the suspect went to a second dance hall in nearby Alhambra about 30 minutes later.

There, a person carrying a weapon was wrestled by someone who handed the weapon over to police. Police said the weapon "was not an assault rifle."

Investigators are interested in a white cargo van that was seen in the area and that police have the gun from Alhambra.

The massacre - which derailed Lunar New Year celebrations and sent fear through Monterey Park and Alhambra’s large Asian American communities - was the nation's fifth mass killing this month.

Police work near the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023. -(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people on the eastern edge of Los Angeles and is composed mostly of Asian immigrants from China or first-generation Asian Americans. The shooting happened in the heart of its downtown where red lanterns decorated the streets for the Lunar New Year festivities. A police car was parked near a large banner that proclaimed "Happy Year of the Rabbit!"

The celebration in Monterey Park is one of California’s largest and had attracted tens of thousands throughout the day.

Two days of festivities, which have been attended by as many as 100,000 people in past years, were planned. But officials canceled Sunday’s events following the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.