'Ben to the Shore': Brandon Graham among thousands riding for charity bike tour

The Brief Thousands rode for this year's "Ben to the Shore" bike tour. The event begins at the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia, and spans all the way to Atlantic City. Several local legends took part in this year's bike tour.



Thousands of cyclists geared up to ride from Philadelphia to Atlantic City in the 38th annual "Ben to the Shore" bike tour.

What we know:

The bike tour is broken down into three routes: the 65-mile trek from the Ben Franklin Bridge to Atlantic City, a 30-mile ride from Hammonton, New Jersey to Atlantic City, and a shorter 10-mile route.

The backstory:

The event raises funds for the Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation, which helps provide urgent financial support to families of fallen or critically injured first responders.

They also fund programs that build trust between first responders and the communities they serve, while also offering mental health and emotional wellness resources to first responders and their families.

What they're saying:

Among the many riders were some special guests, including Philadelphia Eagles legend Brandon Graham and Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway.

Both rode in support of families of fallen police officers.

"It’s tough, but you know you have got rest stops in between, they do a good job, keep a good pace. I’m just trying to make sure I stay healthy as a person and go out here, show love to the people that are going through it, that need some comfort," says Graham.

With every rider having a different story behind their involvement, for many it was just supporting a good cause.

"I come from a long line of Philly police officers within my family and friends. It’s just a great cause for helping the families of victims of fallen first responders in the Philadelphia, New Jersey area," says Ann Marie Gorden of Philadelphia.

"We all know someone, we have friends, we have family, and it’s a good cause, a real good cause," says Gene McDougal of Pottstown.

In Maureen Faulkner’s case, she rides in memory of her husband, Danielle Faulkner, who was killed back in 1981 in the line of duty as a Philadelphia Police officer.

"I live in California, so I fly back every year for this event, and it just warms my heart to see everyone in the city of Philadelphia just come together and just love each other," says Maureen.

Love that spans from Philadelphia all the way to the finish line in Atlantic City.