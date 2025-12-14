5,500+ PECO homes, businesses without power Sunday as winter storm impacts region
PHILADELPHIA - 5,500+ homes and businesses using PECO across southeastern Pennsylvania are without electricity Sunday morning as snowfall and winter storm conditions continue to affect the region.
What we know:
As of noon on Sunday, PECO reports:
- 189 active outages
- 5,666 total customers affected
- 1,704,347 total customers served
County-level outage numbers show the storm’s widest impact is in the suburbs north and west of Philadelphia.
County-by-county breakdown
Chester County
- 1,807 customers affected
- 38 separate outages
- Less than 5% of the county impacted
Delaware County
- 1,371 customers affected
- 22 outages
- Less than 5% of the county impacted
Montgomery County
- 1,250 customers affected
- 35 outages
- Less than 5% affected
Bucks County
- 1,041 customers affected
- 21 outages
- Less than 5% affected
Philadelphia County
- 834 customers affected
- 23 outages
- Less than 5% affected
York County (edge of PECO service territory)
- 450 customers affected
- 10 outages
- 10.94% of customers impacted — the highest percentage in the region
The outages come as heavy snowfall continues across the area, creating hazardous travel and adding stress to local infrastructure.
December Snow in Willow Grove, PA (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)
By the numbers:
- 6,033 total customers without power
- 139 active outage events
- 1,807 outages in Chester County — the highest total
- 834 customers affected in Philadelphia
- 10.94% outage rate in York County — highest percentage affected
What's next:
PECO says outage data updates approximately every 10 minutes. Crews are working across affected counties, but restoration times may vary depending on storm conditions and access.
The Source: This story is based on current outage data from PECO’s outage reporting dashboard.