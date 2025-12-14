5,500+ PECO homes, businesses without power Sunday as winter storm impacts region

article

The Brief 5,500+ PECO homes and businesses are without power Sunday morning as snow continues across the Philadelphia region. The highest outage totals are in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Bucks counties, each reporting more than 1,000 affected customers. PECO lists 139 active outages, with crews working as the storm continues to move through.



5,500+ homes and businesses using PECO across southeastern Pennsylvania are without electricity Sunday morning as snowfall and winter storm conditions continue to affect the region.

What we know:

As of noon on Sunday, PECO reports:

189 active outages

5,666 total customers affected

1,704,347 total customers served

County-level outage numbers show the storm’s widest impact is in the suburbs north and west of Philadelphia.

County-by-county breakdown

Chester County

1,807 customers affected

38 separate outages

Less than 5% of the county impacted

Delaware County

1,371 customers affected

22 outages

Less than 5% of the county impacted

Montgomery County

1,250 customers affected

35 outages

Less than 5% affected

Bucks County

1,041 customers affected

21 outages

Less than 5% affected

Philadelphia County

834 customers affected

23 outages

Less than 5% affected

York County (edge of PECO service territory)

450 customers affected

10 outages

10.94% of customers impacted — the highest percentage in the region

The outages come as heavy snowfall continues across the area, creating hazardous travel and adding stress to local infrastructure.

December Snow in Willow Grove, PA (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

By the numbers:

6,033 total customers without power

139 active outage events

1,807 outages in Chester County — the highest total

834 customers affected in Philadelphia

10.94% outage rate in York County — highest percentage affected

What's next:

PECO says outage data updates approximately every 10 minutes. Crews are working across affected counties, but restoration times may vary depending on storm conditions and access.