Man with 6 warrants arrested after leading police on chase through Philadelphia

An alleged drunk driver was taken into custody after investigators say he evaded police and later crashed his car overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police attempted to stop a Chevy Impala driving erratically near the intersection of North 33rd and Spring Garden Streets late Tuesday night.

Troopers say the vehicle fled from Spring Garden Street onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, then continued south on 19th Street and east onto JFK Boulevard.

Shortly after state police terminated the pursuit at 11th and Filbert streets, investigators say the vehicle crashed after passing between two cars at a red light.

Marcus Stewart was taken into custody at the intersection of 11th and Market streets. He has been charged with DUI, drug possession, and several traffic violations.

It was later learned that Stewart had six active warrants from various local counties.