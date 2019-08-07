Bernie Sanders vows to divulge secrets about aliens if elected president

Presidential hopeful and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the Democratic debates, his platform for president and a topic that Rogan often brings up with his guests — aliens.

“One last question,” Rogan said at the tail end of the hour-long interview, “If you got into the office, and you found out something about aliens, if you found something out about UFOs, would you let us know?”

Sanders chuckled, “Well I’ll tell you, my wife would demand that I let you know.”

After a little more prodding, Rogan got the 2020 hopeful to promise that, if elected, he’d come back on the show and spill the extraterrestrial beans.

Though the exchange between Rogan and Sanders was lighthearted, aliens and UFOs have come up seriously in political discussions recently.

RELATED: 'Bombshell revelation': Pentagon admits it investigates UFOs through secret initiative, report says

In May, the Department of Defense acknowledged that it still investigates claimed sightings of alien spacecraft, despite the fact that back in 2012, the department said it had shut down the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) which was responsible for researching and investigating unidentified aerial phenomena.

RELATED: US Navy pilots reportedly saw UFOs during training exercises on the East Coast

Advertisement

This revelation came around the same time that stories of Navy pilots encountering UFOs during flight were surfacing, revealing that pilots had been dealing with near-daily, inexplicable encounters with objects travelling at hypersonic speeds and seemingly-impossible trajectories.

One month later, President Donald Trump and a handful of U.S. senators attended separate classified briefings in Washington regarding the Navy sightings.

RELATED: Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings

While Sanders seemed to be taking Rogan’s final question with a grain of salt and a chuckle, the recent focus on UFOs and aliens in government circles could mean that Sanders would have a huge promise to follow through on if elected president.