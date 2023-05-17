Bicyclists ride through Philadelphia to raise awareness for biker safety on local roadways

Local bicycle enthusiast gathered Wednesday in Philadelphia for an eight-mile ride to honor cyclists killed in vehicle accidents and call for more safety measures for people to protect bikers.

"We want to show people that they have to drive safely, and we also want to show that we are respectful as bicyclists," Philadelphia Ride of Silence organizer Ray Scheinfeld said.

Approximately 800 bicyclists across the county were killed last year in accidents with vehicles, including 12 in the Philadelphia region.

Sidney Ozer participates in the Philadelphia Ride of Silence every year in memory of his 17-year-old son Sam, who was killed in an accident on Henry Avenue almost three years ago.

"Coming home on Father's Day he was struck and killed by an automobile on Henry Avene, one of the high-injury streets that we have in our city," Ozer said.

Before the ride, John Siemiarowski, an organizer, acknowledged the city's efforts in trying to protect bikers.

"The number of trails are increasing at a tremendous pace, the number of bike lanes is greater than ever. And now the parking authority is actually ticketing people who park in bike lanes," he said.

Kelly Yemen, Director of Complete Streets, said the group remains committed to achieving 40 miles of separated bike lanes by 2025.

Anyone interested in getting involved with Philadelphia Ride of Silence can visit their website.