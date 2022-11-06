2022 Midterm Election: Biden, Obama campaign with Fetterman and Shapiro in Pa. as election looms

With the 2022 midterm election just days away, President Biden and former President Barack Obama were on the campaign trail Saturday with key Democratic candidates Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman.

"Vote for folks who will fight for that big, inclusive, hopeful, forward-looking America," former President Obama said.

"I might mush my words together, but I’ll always make sure I do the right thing in Washington D.C.," Fetterman stated.

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman shared the stage and spotlight in Philadelphia, receiving a full-throated endorsement with the Democratic Party’s rockstar former president, Barack Obama.

"This is a guy fighting for regular folks. He is a dude…he is who he says he is," Obama said of Fetterman.

Pennsylvania’s lt. governor is running neck and neck in the polls with his GOP opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz. And, Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro running for governor against conservative Republican Doug Mastriano.

"So, Pennsylvania, I come to you 13 months after I started, prepared to do my part as the next governor of this great commonwealth," Shapiro told the crowd.

"This year, you have the power to make John Fetterman your next United States senator and Josh Shapiro your next governor," President Biden said.

President Biden and former president Obama say the stakes are high in Pennsylvania, a swing state that could impact the balance of power in Washington.

"It’s one of those important elections in our lifetime – the outcome will shape our country for decades to come," Biden remarked.