Bike rider assaulted with bat at Wissahickon Valley Park

Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted a bike rider at Wissahickon Valley Park on Saturday.

Police say the assault happened between Forbidden Drive and Lincoln Drive around 10 a.m.

Friends of the Wissahickon say a man carrying several bags jumped down from the rocks above the bike path and hit the 39-year-old cyclist with a bat.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time.

