Billie Eilish adds Philadelphia stop to sold-out 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour

Published  May 20, 2025 10:30am EDT
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - APRIL 23: Billie Eilish performs at Avicii Arena on April 23, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage for Live Nation)

    • Philadelphia is being added to Billie Eilish's latest tour extension.
    • She will perform at the Wells Fargo Center this October.
    • Tickets are available starting Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA - Billie Eilish won't be taking a break from the stage any time soon!

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has just announced she will be extending her sold-out "HIt Me Hard and Soft: The Tour."

A second North American leg has been added, which includes Philadelphia this fall!

On October 23, fans can catch Billie Eilish at the Wells Fargo Center.

Pre-sale tickets for the U.S. dates will go on sale beginning at noon Tuesday, with general admission tickets available at noon Thursday.

You can grab tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Wells Fargo Center.

