Billie Eilish adds Philadelphia stop to sold-out 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour

The Brief Philadelphia is being added to Billie Eilish's latest tour extension. She will perform at the Wells Fargo Center this October. Tickets are available starting Tuesday.



Billie Eilish won't be taking a break from the stage any time soon!

What we know:

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has just announced she will be extending her sold-out "HIt Me Hard and Soft: The Tour."

A second North American leg has been added, which includes Philadelphia this fall!

On October 23, fans can catch Billie Eilish at the Wells Fargo Center.

What you can do:

Pre-sale tickets for the U.S. dates will go on sale beginning at noon Tuesday, with general admission tickets available at noon Thursday.

You can grab tickets on Ticketmaster.