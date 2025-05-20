Billie Eilish adds Philadelphia stop to sold-out 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour
PHILADELPHIA - Billie Eilish won't be taking a break from the stage any time soon!
What we know:
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has just announced she will be extending her sold-out "HIt Me Hard and Soft: The Tour."
A second North American leg has been added, which includes Philadelphia this fall!
On October 23, fans can catch Billie Eilish at the Wells Fargo Center.
What you can do:
Pre-sale tickets for the U.S. dates will go on sale beginning at noon Tuesday, with general admission tickets available at noon Thursday.
You can grab tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Wells Fargo Center.