Bird flu detected in Philadelphia live poultry market: USDA

The Brief A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, has been detected in Philadelphia. According to the USDA and CDC, the case was found in a live poultry market.



HPAI has been detected in over 1600 birds across every state in the United States, according to the USDA.

A new detection of bird flu has been made in Philadelphia.

What we know:

On March 12, 2025, The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported a detection of HPAI, commonly known as bird flu, in Philadelphia.

The case was detected at a live bird market.

As of Sunday, March 16, the CDC and USDA’s websites say the flock size of birds affected is at zero.

Dig deeper:

Back in January, Philly health officials announced the city's suspected case of bird flu found after testing an ill snow goose.

A week later, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday that the first positive case of HPAI in domestic poultry in the state was found within a 50,000-bird layer chicken flock on a commercial poultry farm in Lehigh County. ​

With the uptick in bird flu cases around the country, comes the slaughtering of said affected birds at a time when egg prices are on the rise.

Experts say vaccines could be a way to suppress bird flu in the U.S. and avoid the slaughter of millions of chickens amid the rising price of eggs.

What they're saying:

Revolution Philadelphia, an animal rights organization, is calling for ‘transparency and urgent action to prevent further spread.’

"Bird flu outbreaks are not random—they are a direct consequence of the way animals are crammed into unsanitary, high-stress conditions in the poultry industry," said Mansi Bhagwate, Co-Founder of Revolution Philadelphia. "We need to stop treating these outbreaks as isolated incidents and acknowledge that our food system is fueling public health crises."