Bird flu detected in Philadelphia live poultry market: USDA
PHILADELPHIA - HPAI has been detected in over 1600 birds across every state in the United States, according to the USDA.
A new detection of bird flu has been made in Philadelphia.
What we know:
On March 12, 2025, The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported a detection of HPAI, commonly known as bird flu, in Philadelphia.
The case was detected at a live bird market.
As of Sunday, March 16, the CDC and USDA’s websites say the flock size of birds affected is at zero.
Dig deeper:
Back in January, Philly health officials announced the city's suspected case of bird flu found after testing an ill snow goose.
A week later, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday that the first positive case of HPAI in domestic poultry in the state was found within a 50,000-bird layer chicken flock on a commercial poultry farm in Lehigh County.
With the uptick in bird flu cases around the country, comes the slaughtering of said affected birds at a time when egg prices are on the rise.
Experts say vaccines could be a way to suppress bird flu in the U.S. and avoid the slaughter of millions of chickens amid the rising price of eggs.
What they're saying:
Revolution Philadelphia, an animal rights organization, is calling for ‘transparency and urgent action to prevent further spread.’
"Bird flu outbreaks are not random—they are a direct consequence of the way animals are crammed into unsanitary, high-stress conditions in the poultry industry," said Mansi Bhagwate, Co-Founder of Revolution Philadelphia. "We need to stop treating these outbreaks as isolated incidents and acknowledge that our food system is fueling public health crises."
The Source: The information in this story is from the USDA, CDC and Revolution Philadelphia.