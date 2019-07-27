Black trans woman killed in S. Carolina is the 12th in 2019

article

The 12th known transgender person to violently die this year was found fatally shot in South Carolina.

News outlets report 29-year-old Denali Berries Stuckey was found dead Saturday on the shoulder of a North Charleston road. Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said Monday the investigation is ongoing.

The Human Rights Campaign says all the victims in 2019 have been black transgender women.

Chase Glenn, the executive director of the Alliance For Full Acceptance in North Charleston, says Stuckey is the third known black trans woman murdered in South Carolina since 2018. The state is one of five without hate crime laws.

A GoFundMe has since been set up on behalf of Stuckey's family to help cover her funeral expenses.

Brooklyn Lindsey was the 11th trans person to die this year. The 32-year-old was found fatally shot last month on her porch in Kansas City, Missouri.

If you or someone you know has been affected by LGBTQ-related violence, the Anti-Violence Project offers support through its 24-hour hotline at 212-713-1141. For additional resources, see here.