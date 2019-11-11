Blaze destroys volunteer firefighter’s home in Mullica Township

Flames tore through a home in Mullica Township early Monday morning and now the community is stepping up to help Elwood Volunteer Firefighter Jerry Titherington and his family.

SKYFOX was over the blaze on Jeans Court around 4 a.m. Monday, which took crews more than an hour to get it under control.

"Every person on this block came out in tears and hugging Stephanie and Jerry," Christa Fries told FOX 29.

The fire sparked in an attached garage and quickly spread to the rest of the house.

No one was injured.

A GoFundMe page has been set up. If you wish to donate, please click here.

Advertisement

__

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP