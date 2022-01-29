Expand / Collapse search

Blizzard confirmed in New Jersey and Delaware beaches

Published 
Updated 1:29PM
FOX 29 Philadelphia
The National Weather Service has confirmed blizzard conditions were met in New Jersey and Delaware beaches. 

Conditions of a blizzard were met both Friday night and Saturday morning. 

According to the National Weather Service this includes areas such as Monmouth County coast, Long Beach Island, Atlantic City, Cape May, and all of the Delaware beaches. 

"A blizzard is defined as three or more hours of visibility reductions to one quarter mile or less due to falling or blowing snow, and sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 mph or greater," the National Weather Service said. 

Officials will conduct a further analysis to determine whether additional inland zones reached blizzard criteria during the weather event. 

