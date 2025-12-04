Ritz crackers sold in 8 states recalled over undeclared allergen

article

The Brief Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich products were recalled due to an undeclared allergen. Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among the eight states where the items were recalled. Consumers are encouraged to avoid eating these peanut butter crackers and to throw them away.



A voluntary recall has been issued for Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich products in eight states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, over a mislabeling problem that may lead to serious allergic reactions.

Mondelēz Global LLC recalled 70 cases of the products, with the Food and Drug Administration stating in a Nov. 28 release that this recall is limited to 1 SKU and 2 Code Dates previously recalled in July.

The agency added that this move is not an expansion of the July recall but is being performed out of an abundance of caution.

Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich recall

Why you should care:

This recall is for Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons with best when used by dates listed below:

Product name – Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches (20 count)

Retail UPC – 44000 07584 2

Best "when used by" dates – Jan. 8, 2026, and Jan. 15, 2026

Plant code – "AE"

The Food and Drug Administration said in a release that the impacted cartons of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich items include individually wrapped packs that may be incorrectly labeled as cheese variety even though the item may be a Peanut Butter variety.

According to the FDA, individuals who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by eating this product.

Where were the Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich products sold?

Local perspective:

The Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches were sold in the following states:

New York New Jersey Pennsylvania Georgia Arkansas Missouri Oklahoma Alabama

What should I do if I have the Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker items?

What you can do:

Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not consume the products and should throw them away. Anyone with questions about the recall can call 1-844-366-1171 Monday–Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET.