Boat crew rescues tourists in Hawaii after car drives into harbor

A sailboat crew helped rescue two tourists after they drove their car into Honokohau Harbour, in Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

Video by Christie Hutchinson shows the crew using rope to drag the car back into shallow water before helping the driver and passenger out of the vehicle.

"The passengers were tourists trying to find a Manta Ray Snorkel tour company in the harbor and had been following their GPS directions when they took a wrong turn into the water," Hutchinson explained.