Body of Ocean City swimmer who went missing while boogie boarding found in Sea Isle City

The Brief The body of a swimmer who went missing in Ocean City was found last Friday in Sea Isle City. Police say the 20-year-old swimmer went missing while boogie boarding on May 18th. The identity of the swimmer remains unknown.



The body of a missing swimmer who disappeared a month ago while boogie boarding in Ocean City, New Jersey has been found.

What we know:

Police and the Coast Guard scoured the water near 10th Street beach on May 18th after a 20-year-old swimmer was reported missing.

Police believe the man was boogie boarding 200 yards offshore with another person when he was hit by a wave and never resurfaced.

No lifeguards were on the beach at the time, because their full-time beach patrol didn't start until the coming weekend.

A month after the man went missing, police were called to the water near 72nd Street in Sea Isle City for reports of a body found.

The Ocean City Police Department later confirmed that the body was the swimmer who went missing on May 18th.

What we don't know:

The identity of the swimmer remains unknown.

Police say the family of the man has been notified and has requested privacy.