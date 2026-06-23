Body of Ocean City swimmer who went missing while boogie boarding found in Sea Isle City
SEA ISLE CITY - The body of a missing swimmer who disappeared a month ago while boogie boarding in Ocean City, New Jersey has been found.
What we know:
Police and the Coast Guard scoured the water near 10th Street beach on May 18th after a 20-year-old swimmer was reported missing.
Police believe the man was boogie boarding 200 yards offshore with another person when he was hit by a wave and never resurfaced.
No lifeguards were on the beach at the time, because their full-time beach patrol didn't start until the coming weekend.
A month after the man went missing, police were called to the water near 72nd Street in Sea Isle City for reports of a body found.
The Ocean City Police Department later confirmed that the body was the swimmer who went missing on May 18th.
What we don't know:
The identity of the swimmer remains unknown.
Police say the family of the man has been notified and has requested privacy.