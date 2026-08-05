Vineland Planning Board weighs AI data center expansion at packed Landis Theatre meeting

The Brief Vineland’s Planning Board held a special meeting Wednesday, August 5, to decide the future of the AI data center on South Lincoln Avenue. Residents voiced concerns about transparency, water use, and property values as the board discussed a major expansion plan. The final decision on the data center’s expansion was not disclosed.



Vineland’s Planning Board met Wednesday, August 5, at Landis Theatre to discuss the fate of the AI data center on South Lincoln Avenue and its proposed expansion, according to FOX 29’s Jill Croce. The meeting was moved from City Hall to Landis Theatre due to the anticipated crowd.

Residents pack Landis Theatre for data center hearing

What we know:

The meeting focused on the existing Nebius and DataOne data center, which is nearing completion with a 129,622-square-foot building, and a proposed expansion that would add a 587,980-square-foot two-story building, energy infrastructure, and more.

Many residents arrived an hour early, including Helen Petrites, who brought 2,900 signatures from people opposed to the center.

"No one wants to live here anymore around the data center. It’s become a joke in the neighborhood we’re here until we die because no one will buy our houses," said Petrites.

The board discussed a Second Amendment to the data center plan filed in March, as well as a further amendment brought forth in July. Attorneys and expert witnesses participated in the discussion to help move the project forward.

Transparency and utility concerns dominate discussion

Why you should care:

Residents raised concerns about transparency and the impact on their community. "I am a lifelong resident of Vineland and I’ve never had any concerns about how our city was run… This whole situation and the lack of transparency surrounding it has me very concerned," said Maryann Laielli.

Taxpayer rates and utility impacts were also discussed.

"Whatever the power situation’s going to be here that the project would pay for that power situation, no matter what it was," said DataOne attorney Michael Fralinger.

He also addressed transparency, saying, "The applicant has done what the applicant has been required to do as far as notice and talking with the public. With that being said, obviously transparency can always be better."

Sound mitigation and water usage were additional issues. Sustain SJ’s attorney, Casandia Bellevue, questioned the data center’s water needs. "Exactly how much water will DataOne be needing from the city? Earlier today you said that it’s just a little bit of water. But what numbers are we talking?" Bellevue asked. The response was "Eight million gallons a year, on average," but further details were not provided.

Nonprofit groups and residents continue to press for answers as the data center project moves forward.

Another data center hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, with the Plymouth Township Zoning Hearing Board in the Greater Philadelphia area.

What we don't know:

The final decision or outcome from the Vineland Planning Board’s special meeting is unknown as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Details on the full impact of the expansion, including finalized water usage and additional community measures, remain unclear.