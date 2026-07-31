New Jersey e-bike law now requires out-of-state riders to register bikes

The Brief New Jersey now requires registration and insurance for certain types of e-bikes, including those brought in by out-of-state visitors. Pennsylvanians bringing e-bikes to New Jersey must also follow the new registration and insurance rules. Margate police say enforcement is focused on safety and education for now.



New Jersey has updated its e-bike laws to require registration and insurance for certain types of e-bikes, and now out-of-state visitors—including Pennsylvanians—must also register their bikes to ride legally, according to Margate police.

Registration and insurance rules for certain e-bikes now apply to visitors

What we know:

New Jersey’s updated law requires registration and insurance for specific types of e-bikes, and this now applies to anyone bringing those e-bikes into the state, including visitors from Pennsylvania, according to Margate police.

"We got guidance from the state if you want to ride your bike in New Jersey you now must register it in the state of New Jersey," said Captain Joe Scullion, Margate Police Department.

James Swisher, who owns an e-bike, said, "Well, it goes 20 mph. My wife goes 28 mph. This is a commuter. I registered them about three weeks ago and the insurance is $106 for the two of us."

Police in Margate are checking riders for compliance but say they are currently focusing on education and safety rather than aggressive enforcement.

"We’re not aggressively going out and we’re not targeting people right now but simple rules. If you don’t wanna be stopped by police operate them safely don’t drive recklessly wear your helmet and don’t make yourself a target for us," said Scullion.

Why you should care:

The new law affects anyone planning to bring certain types of e-bikes into New Jersey, including those vacationing from Pennsylvania or other states. Riders who do not register their bikes or have proper insurance could face penalties.

"It’s great almost to me. Some of them are like motorcycles. They go fast and I think it’s great. They should follow all the local rules whether it’s PA or New Jersey follow the local rules," said Lisa Abruzzo, visiting from Bucks County.

Police say the main goal is to improve safety, as e-bikes can reach higher speeds than regular bikes and injuries from crashes can be more severe.

Swisher said he paid $106 for insurance to cover two e-bikes.

The law applies to certain types of e-bikes, though police recommend checking the New Jersey DMV website for specific requirements.

The backstory:

The new law went into effect in New Jersey a couple of weeks ago, requiring registration and insurance for certain e-bikes. The recent update expands the requirement for out-of-state visitors, including those from Pennsylvania.

Police in Margate say the summer population increases the number of e-bike riders, and they are providing information to help people comply with the new rules.

What we don't know:

It is not clear exactly which types of e-bikes require registration and insurance under the new law, or what the penalties are for non-compliance. For more details, police recommend checking the New Jersey DMV website.