Vigil held for business owner killed in Delaware road rage shooting

The Brief A vigil was held Tuesday night for Jason Paoletti, a business owner and motorcyclist shot and killed in Newark. Delaware State Police say Paoletti was killed in a road rage shooting at the intersection of Salem Church Road and Old Baltimore Pike. The suspect, William Simpler, is facing first-degree murder and other charges.



People gathered late Tuesday night at the intersection of Salem Church Road and Old Baltimore Pike in Newark for a vigil honoring Jason Paoletti, who police say was shot and killed in an act of road rage, according to Delaware State Police.

Community gathers to remember Jason Paoletti

What we know:

Blue and white balloons were released at the intersection where 46-year-old Jason Paoletti was shot, according to Delaware State Police. He died hours after the shooting.

"A lot of different emotions. It's like a roller-coaster right now," said Paoletti’s brother Nicholas.

Hundreds gathered in the parking lot outside Paoletti’s business, J and C Auto, before the balloon release. The sound of engines revving filled the air as motorcycles and cars spun in tribute to Paoletti, who was an auto mechanic and biker.

The backstory:

Delaware State Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

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Paoletti was riding his motorcycle behind a car and stopped for a red light at the intersection. Police say he then pulled his motorcycle in front of the car, which moved alongside him. An argument happened, and investigators say Paoletti got off his motorcycle and began to reach into a saddlebag. The front-seat passenger of the car, identified as William Simpler, then shot him, according to investigators.

Police say Simpler left the scene but was later tracked down and is facing first-degree murder and other charges.

What they're saying:

"Senseless. Uncalled-for. Even if it was road rage my brother didn't have the ill will to hurt somebody. He may have used vulgar words and spoke his mind, but my brother would never got physical. He just wanted people to respect motorcyclists," said Nicholas.

Paoletti’s brother remembered the last moments, saying, "When he went into surgery yesterday afternoon, I was like he's strong. And then I got the call a little after five o'clock yesterday afternoon, not the call i wanted to get."

Nicholas also shared what he will miss most about his brother: "The phone calls, the phone calls, the jokes, if I didn't get called a weird name every time I picked up the phone, I can't say the words on camera, but it's what brothers say to each other."

What we don't know:

Police have not released further details about the investigation or what led up to the argument at the intersection.