Boil water advisory issued for 2,000 households after water main break in New Castle County
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. - A large water main break in one Delaware county has prompted thousands of homes to be placed under a boil water advisory over the weekend.
Emergency crews with Veolia have been working to repair the break near Darley Road in Claymont since Sunday morning.
Approximately 2,000 customers are being affected by the break, and urged to boil their water until further notice.
To check if you home is included, visit the Veoilia website.