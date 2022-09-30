Boil water advisory issued for some Montgomery County residents due to increased risk of contamination

article

More than 11,000 customers in parts of Montgomery County have been advised to boil their water before consumption due to the increased risk of contamination.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, loss of positive water pressure was experienced after a water main break in Norristown.

"The loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage," the agency said. "As a result, we are issuing a boil water advisory for customers in the affected area."

The advisory is for customers in East Norriton, Whitpain, Plymouth townships and a part of Norristown Borough.

These customers are advised to bring all of their water to a boil or use bottled water.

The advisory is for water uses that include drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation.

According to the agency, drinking inadequately treated water can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.