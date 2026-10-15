Philadelphia man stabbed to death in home, housemate in custody

The Brief A man was stabbed to death inside his Philadelphia home on Thursday. Mark Burton, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene. Burton's housemate was taken into custody after a brief barricade situation



A man was stabbed and killed in his Philadelphia home Thursday morning, according to police. His housemate was taken into custody after a brief barricade standoff.

Edgewood Street barricade

What we know:

Philadelphia police were called out to a home on North Edgewood Street just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, after a caretaker said she showed up to work at the home and found the man she cares for had been stabbed.

Shortly after they arrived, police said they believed someone with a weapon was inside the home. SWAT was called to the scene, and soon, officers took a housemate into custody.

No one else was injured.

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Philadelphia man stabbed to death

Dig deeper:

The man who died has since been identified as 53-year-old Mark Burton. Family members told FOX 29's Kelly Rule that Burton lived in a shared home, and believe that the man taken into custody was one of his housemates.

What they're saying:

Burton's cousin, Cyrell Green, called him "a precious life. He couldn't hurt a butterfly."

"He was a great guy, didn't hurt nobody," said Green. "He loved music, family friendly-oriented. He was a good, good person."

Other family members told FOX 29 that the man in custody lived in the shared home and that the two had disagreements over the past year. But, they never imagined something like this.

In the past two years, Burton lost his father and brother, family said.

"We never have any answers for all the senseless murders and killings that happen in our city, and our family just fell victim," Green said.

Stabbing investigation

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the man who was taken into custody. It's not yet clear what led to the stabbing Thursday morning.

The Philadelphia Police Department is still investigating.