Woman thrown to ground, punched by attempted carjacker in Philadelphia: police

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect accused of throwing a woman to the ground, punching her multiple times, and trying to steal her car. The violent attack happened Monday night on the 2900 block of Holme Avenue. Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact police.



Police in Northeast Philadelphia are searching for a suspect accused of savagely attacking a woman and trying to steal her car before being chased off by witnesses.

What we know:

Investigators say the brutal assault happened around 10 p.m. Monday on the 2900 block of Holme Avenue.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim from behind, threw her to the ground, and punched her multiple times.

Police say the suspect took the victim's key and cell phone, and tried to take her car before he was chased off by witnesses.

Security footage released by the Philadelphia Police Department on Thursday captures the suspect's face and part of the attack.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police.