Boy, 5, critical after fall from 2nd-floor window in Center City, police say

article

A 5-year-old boy has been hospitalized after falling from a bedroom window in Center City.

Police say the child fell from a second-floor window on the 2300 Naudain Street at shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.

The boy was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by a private vehicle.

His injuries are unknown at this time but he is listed in critical condition.

Stay with FOX29.com as this story develops.