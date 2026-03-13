Gas prices in Philly, PA surge as Iran conflict continues

The Brief Gas prices in Philadelphia are up more than 60 cents in the past month, with the city average around $3.65 per gallon. AAA says the statewide average in Pennsylvania has climbed 55 cents since the conflict with Iran began two weeks ago. Drivers and rideshare workers are feeling the impact, and AAA is offering tips to help save on fuel.



Gas prices in Philadelphia have jumped more than 60 cents in the past month, with the city average now about $3.65 per gallon, according to AAA. Drivers say they are feeling the strain as prices continue to rise following the start of the conflict with Iran two weeks ago.

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Drivers in Philadelphia react to rising gas prices

What we know:

AAA reports that gas prices in Philadelphia are now more than 60 cents higher than they were a month ago, with the city average at about $3.65 per gallon. At some stations, prices are even higher.

Vanessa Walls, who provides home care in South Philadelphia, said, "It’s unbelievable." Walls explained that she usually fills her tank for $40, but this week that amount only filled her tank three-quarters of the way. "It’s almost gone already and so I’m back two days later getting gas," said Walls.

Karim Bala, a full-time Uber driver, said, "I need a lot of gas not just a little bit. I need a lot." Bala added, "Man, the gas prices went very high I hope the situation will calm down overseas."

AAA Club Alliance spokesperson Morgan Dean said gas prices have continued to rise since the conflict with Iran began two weeks ago. In Pennsylvania, the average price is now $3.67 per gallon, up 55 cents in the past month.

Dean said, "I took a look this morning at West Texas Intermediate crude. A barrel of that is now selling for $100 per barrel today. If you looked at it back when everything started two weeks ago, it was probably about $67."

What you can do:

AAA is advising drivers to shop around for the lowest prices and to use membership programs like Costco for discounts. Dean also recommends driving slow and steady to conserve fuel and removing extra weight from vehicles to improve efficiency.

Some Philadelphia residents say they are grateful not to rely on gas, but others worry that higher fuel prices could lead to increased grocery costs. "It takes food off the table and at the same time prices going high means groceries are going to go high," said Rhaeem Shabazz of Germantown.

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AAA also recommends keeping up with vehicle maintenance and making sure tires are properly inflated to help save on gas.

Many drivers expressed frustration with the rising costs. "Not very good at all it’s absurd," said Cairo Rosa of Fishtown. "You got to do what you got to do cause you know the reality of the world but I don’t think anyone’s happy about it," said Jordan of South Philadelphia.

AAA’s advice for drivers

Why you should care:

Gas prices affect not only drivers but also the cost of goods and services across the region. Rideshare drivers and those who rely on their vehicles for work are especially impacted by these increases.

AAA says small steps, like regular vehicle maintenance and checking tire pressure, can help drivers save money at the pump. The organization also encourages drivers to look for discounts and drive efficiently to stretch their fuel further.

The ongoing conflict overseas is a major factor in the current price spike, according to AAA. The longer the conflict continues, the more likely it is that prices will remain high or climb even further, Dean said.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long gas prices will continue to rise or when they might return to previous levels. The impact of the conflict with Iran on future fuel costs remains uncertain.