Boy stuck in icy pond screams for help prompting officers’ daring rescue in New Jersey
WOOLWICH, N.J. - A boy's fall through the ice prompted a swift rescue by Woolwich Township officers.
Swift response from officers
What we know:
Officers arrived to find a boy unable to hold a rescue rope due to freezing hands.
Sgt. Joseph Rieger crawled onto the ice to reach him, but the ice broke under their weight.
Corporal Steve Spithaler and Patrolman Michael Scambia entered the icy water to assist in the rescue.
Their teamwork ensured everyone was safely rescued without injuries.
Community involvement
The police department expressed gratitude to a concerned citizen who called 911 after hearing the boy's screams.
Logan Township Police and other first responders also assisted.
Authorities remind the public to avoid lakes, ponds, and retention basins unless signage permits.
Ice conditions are unpredictable and dangerous.
What we don't know:
It is unclear how the boy ended up on the ice initially.
The Source: Information from the Woolwich Township Police Department.