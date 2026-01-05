Boy stuck in icy pond screams for help prompting officers’ daring rescue in New Jersey

The Brief Woolwich Township officers rescued a boy who fell through the ice. The boy was unable to hold onto a rescue rope due to freezing hands. Authorities remind the public to stay off unpredictable ice.



A boy's fall through the ice prompted a swift rescue by Woolwich Township officers.

Swift response from officers

What we know:

Officers arrived to find a boy unable to hold a rescue rope due to freezing hands.

Sgt. Joseph Rieger crawled onto the ice to reach him, but the ice broke under their weight.

Corporal Steve Spithaler and Patrolman Michael Scambia entered the icy water to assist in the rescue.

Their teamwork ensured everyone was safely rescued without injuries.

Community involvement

The police department expressed gratitude to a concerned citizen who called 911 after hearing the boy's screams.

Logan Township Police and other first responders also assisted.

Authorities remind the public to avoid lakes, ponds, and retention basins unless signage permits.

Ice conditions are unpredictable and dangerous.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the boy ended up on the ice initially.