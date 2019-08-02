Expand / Collapse search

Bruce Springsteen's son is now a firefighter: 'You followed your dreams'

Published 
Entertainment
Associated Press
article

Evan Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Sam Springsteen and Jessica Springsteen attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Expand

JERSEY CITY, N.J. ( - Bruce Springsteen's son is becoming a firefighter in Jersey City.

Patti Scialfa on Thursday posted congratulations to their youngest child, Sam, on Instagram. She wrote that "you followed your dreams." She told her son to "stay safe" and "love your brave heart!"

The 25-year-old took the civil service exam to become a firefighter in New Jersey's second-largest city in March.

He has served as a volunteer firefighter in Colts Neck.

Springsteen and Scialfa have three children.