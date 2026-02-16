Car owners frustrated after major flooding at Spring Garden parking garage

The Brief At least 12 cars were flooded inside a Spring Garden parking garage after a water leak Saturday. Some owners say they have not been able to reach the garage’s management company for help. The Philadelphia Water Department traced the leak to a private pipe and told the property owner to hire a plumber.



At least a dozen drivers are dealing with flooded vehicles after a water leak poured into a parking garage at 1601 Callowhill Street in the Spring Garden neighborhood Saturday, leaving some cars partially submerged and owners frustrated by the response.

Related article

Aftermath of the flooding at Spring Garden garage

What we know:

The Philadelphia Water Department says crews shut off the water connection and traced the leak to a private pipe.

Officials say they notified the property owner and advised them to hire a plumber.

Some car owners returned to find their vehicles filled with water. Ben Heitmann said he discovered the flooding while watching FOX 29’s coverage Saturday night. "There’s about eight inches of water inside my car right now. They towed it and all the water started to drip on out," said Heitmann.

The water leak lasted more than eight hours, according to Heitmann, who found his car still partially submerged late Monday afternoon.

The garage’s management company, AirGarage, is based in San Francisco and advertises 24/7 support. FOX 29 called the company and reached an automated system that said no support agents were available.

Frustration grows for car owners seeking answers

What they're saying:

Heitmann said, "They directed everybody that had that issue to call this AirGarage based out of San Francisco and you get the same message every time — there’s no customer service representative to take a call. I’ve called four, five, six times."

Heitmann said he is now out at least $1,000 for his insurance deductible and hopes to be reimbursed. "I hope they reimburse me for all the money that’s going to get spent and I hope they reimburse the insurance company. Unfortunate," said Heitmann.

In another interview, Heitmann said, "I tried to call the owner of the garage or whoever runs it based out of San Francisco it seems like, and nobody will pick up my phone call. How frustrating? Incredibly."

Not every car was damaged. Brian Kennedy said he was on vacation in Puerto Rico when he saw FOX 29’s coverage and rushed back Monday to check on his car. "There were no electrical problems, and then relief once it turned over and I didn’t see any water in the car. Nothing was wet," said Kennedy. "How fortunate do you feel? Very fortunate. I mean, I love this car."

Some owners are still waiting for answers and help from the garage’s management company.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when repairs will be made or if affected car owners will be reimbursed for damages. T

he garage’s management company has not responded to requests for comment.